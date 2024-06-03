Open Menu

SSP Gives Appreciation Certificates To Cops For Increasing Conviction Rate In Criminal Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 11:21 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The SSP Hyderabad Farrukh Ali Lanjar gave away appreciation certificates to the Investigation Officers (IOs) for their performance in increasing the number of convictions in the criminal FIRs.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the SSP congratulated the cops for working with efficiency in order to ensure that the criminals were convicted according to the law.

Speaking on the occasion Lanjar said a two-pronged responsibility lied on the police with regard to the criminal cases.

He added that on one hand the police were supposed to arrest the criminals and on the other hand they had to face the challenge of getting them convicted by means of proper and efficient investigation.The SSP said the way Hyderabad police had improved its performance related to the conviction was commendable.

