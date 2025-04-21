SSP Gives Polio Drops To Children At Inaugural Of Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 11:54 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio on Monday immunized some children with polio drops at a private hospital as part of the start of the 7-day polio campaign in the city.
He requested the polio teams to try to achieve optimal results during the drive keeping in view the threat of the crippling disease.
He also urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams who were visiting their homes to immunize their children.
The SSP assured that adequate security arrangements had also been made for the polio teams especially when they visited areas with a history of refusal cases.
