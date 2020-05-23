SSP greets eid to police force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Saturday said that police force should perform their duties on Chand Raat and Eid with the same spirit and zeal and use all available resources for protection of wealth and lives of people.

In his special message to police officers and officials with respect to Eid ul Fitr extended Eid greetings to police force in advance in his message.