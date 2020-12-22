UrduPoint.com
SSP Has Increased Admission In Hospitals By 200%: Jhagra

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:36 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday said Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP) had increased admission in the public sector hospitals of Hazara and Malakand divisions by 200%.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday said Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP) had increased admission in the public sector hospitals of Hazara and Malakand divisions by 200%.

Talking to media after surprise visit to district headquarters hospital Charsadda, he said by the current month end, SSP would also be initiated in Peshawar valley including Charsadda.

Provincial Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad Khan and Health Services Director General Dr Niaz Mohammad were also accompanying him during the visit.

Under the programme, the people of Peshawar and Charsadda would get free medical treatment up to Rs1 million.

The health minister clarified that public sector hospitals would provide maximum facilities on health cards while better health facilities providing hospitals would be issued more funds.

He said the SSP was the flagship project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government that would be provided to all residents of the province without any political, racial or regional discrimination.

He also hinted to introduce the concept of award and punishment in the health department.

Earlier, the provincial minister expressed dissatisfaction over the health facilities and overall cleanliness situation in the hospital and directed the management for bringing immediate improvement in it.

