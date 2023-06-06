SSP headquarters Abbottabad transferred as director training police college Mansehra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday has issued a notification regarding the transfers and postings of Grade-18 officers and 19 police officers.

According to the notification, the officer being transferred from Hazara region was Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Jameel Akhtar who is currently posted at SSP Headquarters Abbottabad and has been appointed as the Director of Police Training school Manshera.

During his tenure in Abbottabad, he demonstrated excellent performance, fulfilled his responsibilities in an exemplary manner and utilized all resources and energies to provide justice to the oppressed.

Jameel Akhtar is also considered as one of the finest police officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, owing to his intelligence, competence, integrity, sense of duty, and bravery.

He played a prominent role in the fight against terrorism in Kohat Region, Mardan Region, Peshawar Region, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan Region, serving as both a professional soldier and an exceptional leader. He successfully discharged his duties in a commendable manner.