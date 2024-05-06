SSP Held Open Court, Addresses Public Complaints
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Abid Baloch here on Monday held an open court in his office to address public complaints.
The SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens.
He said that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.
‘Open Courts’ were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing, He said and issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.
All-out efforts should be made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, he added.
Recent Stories
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Christian students fellowship organises Peace Sports Gala3 minutes ago
-
132 shops sealed, 38 booked over decanting3 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police nab thief, recovered stolen goods13 minutes ago
-
CM meets New York police officers to share experiences, explore ways to train provincial police in N ..13 minutes ago
-
Ministers for Interior, Aviation visit Sialkot Airport33 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi brotherly relations based on mutual respect: Tahir Ashrafi53 minutes ago
-
Six arrested over de-sealing boilers53 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to ending red tape: Dr. Musadiq Malik53 minutes ago
-
Mandokhail takes oath as governor Balochistan53 minutes ago
-
DC directs for availability of Roti/Naan at fixed rates1 hour ago
-
Crackdown continues against elements involved in illegal currency exchange1 hour ago
-
Chief Secretary GB chairs meeting of deputy commissioners1 hour ago