SSP held open court in Khairpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Khairpur, Mir Rohail Khan Khoso on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, held an open court here on Monday.

Addressing the open court, SSP Khairpur said that the aim of the gathering was to improve police public relations and to work in close coordination to improve law and order.

Such meetings are conducted to solicit suggestions and support for better policing and would be conducted in the future, he added.

He said that police-public cooperation always played a vital role in maintaining peace in the area.

However, the SSP assured all participants that police will put its all possible efforts and resources in resolving their issues.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of people, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present.

People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.