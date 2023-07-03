(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi under the Punjab government's open door policy, held a 'Khuli Katchery' here on Monday at Police Lines Headquarters to address the grievances of the people.

According to a police spokesman, the SSP Operations issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a detailed report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Katchery'.

He said that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The SSP, on the occasion, said the 'Khuli Katcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing