SSP Hold Meetings To Review Law, Order Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Newly posted Senior Superintendent(SSP) Larkana Mir Rohaeel Khan Khoso has taken over the charge of the office and had meeting with all the Police officers/officials of the District among all DSPs and SHOs of district, SSP office, on Friday.
The SSP issued directives to ensure peace and tranquility in Larkana and maintenance of law and order situation. He also issued directions for the elimination of crime in the District and to deal slackness in duties with stern legal action.
SSP Larkana further said that it is the prime responsibility of the police to protect the lives and properties of the public. He said that all resources will be utilized to wipe out social evils and other crimes in the District be count Larkana among crime crime-free districts.
SSP Mir Roheel Khan Khoso directed concerned Police officials to ensure cordial relations between the police and public to restore the public confidence in the police.
In the meeting, the overall law and order situation in Larkana district was reviewed.
In the meeting, targeted and intelligence-based operation against criminals, actions against crime professionals and other departmental matters including police efficiency were under consideration. He visited the whole city Larkana and asked the problems of the citizens.
He reached the press Club Larkana and met the press.
"I have been given instructions by DIG to control robbery, and murder of any citizen and I am hopeful I will do everything for the Larkana district. He said that police pickets should be increased in markets, shopping malls, financial institutions areas and highways, and they should be checked from time to time", SSP said.
