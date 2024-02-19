SSP hold open court to address grievances

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi, Zunaira Azfar here on Monday held an open court in Police Lines Headquarters to address public complaints.

According to a Police spokesman, the SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens.

She said that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated. ‘Open Courts’ were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing, she said and

issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.

All-out efforts should be made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, she added.

The spokesman informed that the Senior Police Officers under the Punjab government’s open door policy were holding ‘Open Courts’ here to provide relief to the citizens.