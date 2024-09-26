Open Menu

SSP Hold Open Court To Address Grievances

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro held an open court at his office on Thursday to address public complaints.

The SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens.

He said that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

‘Open Courts’ were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing, he said and issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.

All-out efforts should be made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, he added.

