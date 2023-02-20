SSP hold open court to redresses public issues

SSP Khairpur, Mir Rohail Khoso on Monday held 'khuli kutchehry' at his office and listened to the public complaints and issued necessary direction on some of them on the spot.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :SSP Khairpur, Mir Rohail Khoso on Monday held 'khuli kutchehry' at his office and listened to the public complaints and issued necessary direction on some of them on the spot.

He said that the doors of his office were opend for everyone round the clock and people could approach him for their issues.

The SSP directed the SHOs to redress the public issues on priority.