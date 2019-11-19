SSP Holds "Khuli Kachehri"

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Umar Tufail on Tuesday held a "Khuli Kutchery" to listen to the problems of the people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur , Umar Tufail on Tuesday held a "Khuli Kutchery" to listen to the problems of the people.

The Khuli Kutchery was attended by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present.

People recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.

He issued on the spot orders to the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of different areas for the redressal of the peoples' complaints.