UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Holds "Khuli Kachehri"

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:19 PM

SSP holds

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Umar Tufail on Tuesday held a "Khuli Kutchery" to listen to the problems of the people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Umar Tufail on Tuesday held a "Khuli Kutchery" to listen to the problems of the people.

The Khuli Kutchery was attended by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present.

People recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.

He issued on the spot orders to the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of different areas for the redressal of the peoples' complaints.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur

Recent Stories

UAE determined to prepare new generations equipped ..

5 minutes ago

Law Minister says Shehbaz Sharif could face contem ..

6 minutes ago

Commander Turkish Armed Forces Visits Naval Headqu ..

12 minutes ago

PM welcomes release of two professors in Afghanist ..

17 minutes ago

Saudi-Emirati Youth Council announces opening of m ..

20 minutes ago

Bilawal warns Sindh Cabinet members,seeks performa ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.