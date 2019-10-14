UrduPoint.com
SSP Holds `Khuli Katchery'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo held an open court `Khuli Katchery' to listen to the complaints of masses and resolve them at his office here on Monday.

The `Khuli Katchery' which conducted on the directive of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur zone Muhammad Iqbal Dara.

The Khuli Katchery was attended by people from across the society including elders and apprises the police officer about the issues with regard to police department.

The people underlined the need for taking more measures for the police department to resolve all matters concerning law and order situation.

The SSP Sukkur also appreciated bravery of Sukkur police and added it was committed to protecting lives and property of citizens, adding peace had been restored in the province due to the matchless sacrifices of police force.

He urged the police to keep close liaison with the citizen whose property and life would be protected at all costs and no negligence would be tolerated on this front.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands, adding strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in criminal activities.

He also appealed people to cooperate with police to promote brotherhood, tolerance for ensuring durable peace in the area.

