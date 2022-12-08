UrduPoint.com

SSP Holds Khuli Katchery To Address Citizens' Complaints

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 06:40 PM

SSP holds Khuli Katchery to address citizens' complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan held a 'Khuli Katchery' here on Thursday at Sadiqabad Police Station to address complaints of the citizens.

The Khuli Katchery is part of the Punjab government's open door policy. According to the Police spokesman, the SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Katchery'.

He directed the Station House Officer of the police station to remain present for at least three hours from 3 pm to 6 pm in the police station to hear public complaints.

The SSP said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated. He said that the Khuli Katcheries were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints.

Besides, it also helped improve standards of policing.

He issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame. All-out effort was being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district.

The SSP after holding Khuli Katchery also visited different parts of the police station and inspected the front desk, lock up, and records. He also checked the cleanliness and the building of the Police Station.

"The Police Station is a basic unit for providing justice to the people. We must ensure to promptly redress the grievances of the citizens. All necessary steps are being taken to further improve service delivery and negligence on part of the officials concerned will not be tolerated", he said on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Police Station Sadiqabad Rawalpindi All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari g ..

Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari go viral on social media

26 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

3 hours ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

3 hours ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

3 hours ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.