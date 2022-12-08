SSP holds Khuli Katchery to address citizens' complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan held a 'Khuli Katchery' here on Thursday at Sadiqabad Police Station to address complaints of the citizens.

The Khuli Katchery is part of the Punjab government's open door policy. According to the Police spokesman, the SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Katchery'.

He directed the Station House Officer of the police station to remain present for at least three hours from 3 pm to 6 pm in the police station to hear public complaints.

The SSP said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated. He said that the Khuli Katcheries were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints.

Besides, it also helped improve standards of policing.

He issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame. All-out effort was being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district.

The SSP after holding Khuli Katchery also visited different parts of the police station and inspected the front desk, lock up, and records. He also checked the cleanliness and the building of the Police Station.

"The Police Station is a basic unit for providing justice to the people. We must ensure to promptly redress the grievances of the citizens. All necessary steps are being taken to further improve service delivery and negligence on part of the officials concerned will not be tolerated", he said on the occasion.