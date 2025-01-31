Open Menu

SSP Holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ To Address Complaints Of Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar here on Tuesday held a ‘Khuli Kutchery’ under the open door policy of the Punjab government in Police Lines Headquarters.

In the ‘Khuli Kutchery’, the citizens presented their applications for redressal of the complaints, on which the SSP issued orders and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate action.

The ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ are not only ensuring the redressal of the complaints of the citizens but also helping to improve the quality of policing, Kashif Zulfiqar said.

On some applications submitted in the ‘Khuli Kutchery’ the SSP ordered the officers concerned to sort out the requests according to merit and sent the reports within the stipulated time frame.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP said that the ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ are being held not only to resolve the complaints of the citizens, but the quality of policing is also being further improved.

He directed the police officers to make efforts to improve service delivery.

