SSP Holds Meeting On Police Drive Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso presided over a meeting of Larkana Police in which security of transit and mobile teams administering anti-polio drops and other issues including police deployment were considered.

In this regard, SSP Larkana issued security orders,and said according to the security order, 1300 police officers and police Jawans will perform their duties for the security of 1089 mobile teams and 86 transit teams throughout the district.

During the polio campaign, the district Police patrolling will be increased throughout and all DSPs and SHOs will be on road.

Arrests, elimination of tribal conflicts and actions against the active accused were also considered.

In the meeting, SSP Larkana emphasized on all the officers that the perpetrators of any kind of carelessness or neglect during the anti- polio campaign. Strict departmental action will be taken. He said during the polio campaign, including setting up a command and control room at SSP office Larkana.In addition, joint coordination control with civil administration has also been established, DSPs and SHOs from across the district participated in the meeting.

