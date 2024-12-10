SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:37 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali held a meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers and head muharars of the district at Wahid Bakhsh Auditorium

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali held a meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers and head muharars of the district at Wahid Bakhsh Auditorium.

DSP CIA, DSP Prosecution Branch, Reader SSP Office, Incharge Complaint Cell, Incharge Investigation Branch, Incharge IT Branch, Reserve Inspector and all investigation and duty officers and head muharars of the district were present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali said that the main purpose of today's meeting was to inform you all about the orders issued by IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and to ensure their implementation in every possible way.

He said that It has been observed that this practice has been made a common in all police stations that any complaint of theft, snatching of a motorcycle and other routine incidents was being registered with the registration number which has no special importance and should be stopped completely.

He further said that if any citizen who comes with a complaint of theft should immediately register an FIR and if the citizen does not register an FIR, then such an entry should be made in the diary with reasons.

All SHOs have been directed to ensure the immediate registration of FIR in case of any crime and in case of violation, departmental action will be taken against the concerned SHOs.

SSP said that a police station is the face of the police and the center of public problems, therefore, the presence of a duty officer should be mandatory at the police stations, who will listen to the public problems carefully and implement them immediately.

It has been observed that some citizens register false and false complaints and FIRs.

In all such cases, make it clear in the diary. You further addressed all the investigation officers and said that all the case files should be updated in the PSRMS system.

The arrest of any accused in a punishable crime should not be done without informing the higher-level officers and without the presence of evidence.

Bring all your departmental capabilities to bear in preparing cases, complete all evidence and paperwork and strengthen the cases so that the rate of convictions of the accused increases, complete the pending cases as soon as possible and submit challans, make the investigation effective in every way and play an important role in getting the accused punished.

