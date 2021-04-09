UrduPoint.com
SSP Holds Meeting With JSUs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:48 PM

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, Yasir Afrid Friday holds a meeting with Juvenile Special Units (JSU) and directed timely resolution of problems confronted by children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, Yasir Afrid Friday holds a meeting with Juvenile Special Units (JSU) and directed timely resolution of problems confronted by children.

The meeting among others was attended by SSP Coordination, Wasim Khalil, Deputy Superintendents and officials of Juvenile Units.

Addressing the meeting, SSP Operations directed to resolve problems of children on priority basis and said that rights of children would be protected and they would be provided needed help and assistance.

He said that steps have been taken by police to implement Juvenile Justice Act 2018 in letter and spirit.

The meeting was also attended by former IG Police, Akhtar Ali Shah who briefed the participants about children's rights.

It is worth mentioning that city police has established special units to address problems of children and deal their cases according to Juvenile Justice Act.

