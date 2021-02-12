UrduPoint.com
SSP Holds Open Court

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

SSP holds open court

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Khairpur, Saud Magsi on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, Fida Hussain Mastoi Mastoi held an open court on Friday at his office.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of people, while on this occasion; Police officers concerned were also present. People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.

More Stories From Pakistan

