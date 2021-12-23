UrduPoint.com

SSP Holds Open Court

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:34 PM

SSP holds Open Court

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Zafar Iqbal Malik, on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, Tariq Abbas, held a open court on Thursday at his office

The open court was attended among others by a large number of people, while on this occasion; Police officers concerned were also present. People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.

More Stories From Pakistan

