SSP holds Open Court

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Zafar Iqbal Malik, on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, Tariq Abbas, held a open court on Thursday at his office.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of people, while on this occasion; Police officers concerned were also present. People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.