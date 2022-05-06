SSP holds open court in Pano Aqil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :On the directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghaar Malik held an open court on Friday at Pano Aqil Police Station.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of people, while on this occasion Police officers concerned were also present.

People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.