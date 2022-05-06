UrduPoint.com

SSP Holds Open Court In Pano Aqil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 09:32 PM

SSP holds open court in Pano Aqil

On the directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghaar Malik held an open court on Friday at Pano Aqil Police Station

The open court was attended among others by a large number of people, while on this occasion Police officers concerned were also present.

People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.

