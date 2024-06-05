Open Menu

SSP Holds Open Court To Address Public Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) In a bid to directly tackle public complaints, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) investigation in Rawalpindi, Zunaira Azfar, held Khuli Katchery at the Police Lines Headquarters here on Wednesday.

According to a Police spokesman, the SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens. She said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated. Khuli Katchery were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing, she said and issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.

All out efforts should be made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, she added.

The spokesman informed that the Senior Police Officers under the Punjab government’s open door policy were holding open courts here to provide relief to the citizens.

