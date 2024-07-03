SSP Holds Orderly Room To Redress Policemen Grievances
Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Farukh Ali on Wednesday listened to the different applications of the policemen in orderly Room in his office
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Farukh Ali on Wednesday listened to the different applications of the policemen in orderly Room in his office.
According to a police spokesman, SSP listened different applications and complaints and issued orders after considering them for proper disposal.
Around 17 Police officers were appeared before SSP who issued different directives including Sanctuare, Fine, warning and other instructions.
SSP also directed to confiscate two year service of a police officer over negligence while issued showcause to six police officers on different complaints, laxity in duty and issuing unsatisfactory statements.
While expressing displeasure over reply on show causes issued to police officers as many as six police officers were served final show cause notices.
Recent Stories
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack
Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash recovered
Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surface-to-air missiles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior lea ..9 minutes ago
-
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace9 minutes ago
-
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah9 minutes ago
-
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects9 minutes ago
-
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana19 minutes ago
-
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes19 minutes ago
-
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue19 minutes ago
-
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exploitation19 minutes ago
-
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack2 minutes ago
-
Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash recovered2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surface-to-air missiles2 minutes ago
-
Naqvi strongly condemns Bajaur blast2 minutes ago