SSP Holds Orderly Room To Redress Policemen Grievances

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 11:49 PM

SSP holds Orderly Room to redress policemen grievances

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Farukh Ali on Wednesday listened to the different applications of the policemen in orderly Room in his office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Farukh Ali on Wednesday listened to the different applications of the policemen in orderly Room in his office.

According to a police spokesman, SSP listened different applications and complaints and issued orders after considering them for proper disposal.

Around 17 Police officers were appeared before SSP who issued different directives including Sanctuare, Fine, warning and other instructions.

SSP also directed to confiscate two year service of a police officer over negligence while issued showcause to six police officers on different complaints, laxity in duty and issuing unsatisfactory statements.

While expressing displeasure over reply on show causes issued to police officers as many as six police officers were served final show cause notices.

