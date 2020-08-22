SSP Hyderabad constitutes peace committee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has formed a peace committee comprising 9 members.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, Muhammad Imran Seherwardi has been appointed as Chairman of the District Police Peace Committee.

Seven vice chairmen for different areas have also been appointed These include for Haji Rehmatullah Saand for Qasimabad, Awais Khan Latifabad, Sajid Khan for Hussainabad, Ashfaq Lakhani for SITE, Raheel Sana-ur-Rehman for City, Seth Ramzan Rajput for Husri and advocate Abdul Qadeer Naghar for Phueli.

Areeb Khan has been given the responsibility of information secretary.

The committee members will work within the assigned territorial limits and will ensure liaison between the public and the police, the notification reads.