SSP Hyderabad Expresses Dismay Over Poor Maintenance Of Vehicles At Police Stations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:02 PM

SSP Hyderabad expresses dismay over poor maintenance of vehicles at police stations

SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has served show cause notices to the SHOs of six police stations for failing to keep the patrolling mobile vans in order

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has served show cause notices to the SHOs of six police stations for failing to keep the patrolling mobile vans in order.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the SSP inspected the vehicles of all the police stations in the district at police headquarters.

Chandio expressed dismay over poor maintenance of vehicles at several police stations and warned the SHOs of some other police stations that they would also served the show cause if they failed to immediately repair their vehicles.

He directed the SHOs to ensure that all police mobile vans and motorbikes were in order so that the police could timely respond to the crime situations.

