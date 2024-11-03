SSP Hyderabad Inaugurates Two-day Free Eye Camp
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Hyderabad Host Lions Club in collaboration with district police Hyderabad organized a two-day free Eye Camp here at the Police headquarters on Sunday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali inaugurated a free eye camp in which over 600 patients will be operated.
SSP met with office bearers of Lions Club Hyderabad, Governor Lions Club International district governors and office bearers and visited all departments of Lions Club.
He inquired the health of patients, visited OPD and lauded the efforts of organizers of the eye camp to ensure the availability of food, medicines, surgery and other facilities.
The President Hyderabad Chamber of small traders and small Industry ( HCSTSI) Muhammad Saleem Memon, President Lions club Ashfaq Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary Asif Memon, District Governer Irfan Nathani.
Camp Chairman Dr. Iqbal Haroon and other members were also present.
SSP Hyderabad on the occasion said that it was a matter of pride that he had arrived in the camp. "I had no idea that facilities like private hospitals were being provided in the eye camp and follow-up was being taken after the surgeries of patients while it was not usually taken in eye camps", he added.
He felicitated all members of the camp and assured every possible support by the police department in this regard.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DHO appeals to vaccinate children against polio1 minute ago
-
Gas Leak triggers blast in Sukkur, 2 severely burnt1 minute ago
-
Two killed; fire erupted at Sessions Judge’s Official Residence in Skardu1 minute ago
-
Locals demand boating bridge at River Chenab to boost trade between Shujabad and Khangarh1 minute ago
-
114 new dengue cases reported in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Lahore Development Plan implementation11 minutes ago
-
MoHR launches campaign to promote tolerance, respect for HR31 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects work on Pajagai Park32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s solar boom gains momentum amid rising electricity costs41 minutes ago
-
Sikh delegates commends Pakistan's minority rights efforts41 minutes ago
-
PHP apprehend 706 suspects, recover contraband in Oct last51 minutes ago
-
New strategies to strengthen health systems to be explored at 14th International Public Health Confe ..51 minutes ago