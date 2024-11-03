Open Menu

SSP Hyderabad Inaugurates Two-day Free Eye Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SSP Hyderabad inaugurates two-day free eye camp

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Hyderabad Host Lions Club in collaboration with district police Hyderabad organized a two-day free Eye Camp here at the Police headquarters on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali inaugurated a free eye camp in which over 600 patients will be operated.

SSP met with office bearers of Lions Club Hyderabad, Governor Lions Club International district governors and office bearers and visited all departments of Lions Club.

He inquired the health of patients, visited OPD and lauded the efforts of organizers of the eye camp to ensure the availability of food, medicines, surgery and other facilities.

The President Hyderabad Chamber of small traders and small Industry ( HCSTSI) Muhammad Saleem Memon, President Lions club Ashfaq Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary Asif Memon, District Governer Irfan Nathani.

Camp Chairman Dr. Iqbal Haroon and other members were also present.

SSP Hyderabad on the occasion said that it was a matter of pride that he had arrived in the camp. "I had no idea that facilities like private hospitals were being provided in the eye camp and follow-up was being taken after the surgeries of patients while it was not usually taken in eye camps", he added.

He felicitated all members of the camp and assured every possible support by the police department in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Governor Hyderabad Chamber Sunday All Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

7 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

16 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

16 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

16 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

17 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

17 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

17 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

17 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

17 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

17 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan