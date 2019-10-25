UrduPoint.com
SSP Hyderabad Shows Displeasure Over The Performance Of Non Gazetted Officers In Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:36 PM

SSP Hyderabad shows displeasure over the performance of non gazetted officers in police

The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has expressed disappointment over the performance of non gazetted officers in the police force

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has expressed disappointment over the performance of non gazetted officers in the police force.

At a meeting at his office here Friday with the non gazetted officers the SSP directed them to improve their performance to avoid disciplinary action.

"The existing performance of the officers is worth rebuke," he said.

He said the officers would have to become Station House Officers (SHOs) of the police stations but before that they needed to improve their performance.

Chandio told them to become citizens friendly and to adopt the latest methods of investigation.

"Our purpose is to serve the people and not to trouble them," he said.

