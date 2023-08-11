SSP Hyderabad visits 2 day driving license mobile service camp

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad, Sajid Amir Siduzai on Fridayvisited 2-day driving license mobile service camp at Hyderabad Bar Council in collaboration with the Police Facilitation Center (PFC) and the Driving License Center (DLS)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad, Sajid Amir Siduzai on Fridayvisited 2-day driving license mobile service camp at Hyderabad Bar Council in collaboration with the Police Facilitation Center (PFC) and the Driving License Center (DLS).

According to a police spokesperson, General Secretary of the Hyderabad Bar Council, Faisal Mughal, welcomed the SSP Hyderabad along with other lawyers.

SSP Hyderabad praised the performance of the staff of the Driving License Center and the Police Facilitation Center and appreciated their efforts.

Siduzai, held a meeting with General Secretary of the Hyderabad Bar Council, Faisal Mughal, and other lawyers. In charge PFC, Sikandar Ghulam Mustafa, briefed SSP Hyderabad about the ongoing driving license mobile service camp. The 2-day mobile service camp facilitated over 250 lawyers in obtaining their learning driving licenses.