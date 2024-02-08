SSP Hyderabad Visits Polling Stations, Urges Police Vigilance For Election Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Sheikh on Thursday conducted a visit to various polling stations in Hyderabad city to assess security arrangements on the occasion of general elections.
According to a spokesperson, SSP Hyderabad inspected security arrangements at various polling stations in detail.
He visited highly sensitive polling stations and received detailed briefings on security.
Amjad Shaikh issued instructions to police officers and staff to fulfil their duties diligently and ensure immediate control in any untoward situations, playing a crucial role in ensuring the security of the polling process.
