SSP Hyderabad vows to root out street crimes, criminals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio vowed to root out street crimes and criminals and to provide complete protection to the life and property of the citizens particularly the business community of the district.

The SSP Hyderabad held out such assurance during his visit to the office of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Hyderabad here on Monday evening.

He said that the district Police Hyderabad busted number of criminal gangs and engaged to maintain the rule of law at any cost in the district. As a result of Police action against crimes and criminals, the rate of street crimes has been drastically reduced , he said and added that protection of the law abiding citizens and their properties is the responsibility of the Police.

The SSP said that the government fully believed on the industrial development and the Police have been engaged to ensure peaceful atmosphere so that the traders and industrialists could carry out their activities without any chaos.

All genuine demands of the industrialists related to law and order would be fulfilled by the district Police, he assured.

On request of the HSATI office bearers, the SSP asked the Deputy Superintendent of Police SITE to ensure removal of all encroachments from the area. He also directed the S.O. Traffic to remove the illegal truck stand from Fateh Chowk.

On reservations of HSATI office bearers, the SSP assured enhancement of Police patrolling in SITE area he also directed the pickets round the bank branches situated at Fateh Chowk.

The Chairman HSATI Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry while briefing the SSP Hyderabad apprised him about the security issues being faced by the industrialists of the area.