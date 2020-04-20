SSP Hyderabad warns police officers for strictly enforcement of lockdown

The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has expressed dismay over the police officer in some areas of the district where the enforcement of the lockdown measures appeared somewhat lax

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has expressed dismay over the police officer in some areas of the district where the enforcement of the lockdown measures appeared somewhat lax.

The police spokesman informed that the SSP visited many areas of the district here Monday to review implementation over the lockdown measures.

He warned the police officers of those areas where some lack of enforcement was witnessed.

The SSP appealed the public to follow the health advisory in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the people were although already cooperating but the state required their more cooperation.

"Even the policemen have become infected with the virus while inservice of the public," he observed.