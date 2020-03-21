UrduPoint.com
SSP Imposes Ban On 4 People Traveling In A Vehicle In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:54 PM

Following the directives by Inspector general of Police (IGP) Sindh, the Senion Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Saturday imposed a ban on four or more people traveling in a vehicle

According to SSP Sukkur, the ban have been imposed after latest attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus in the region.

He urged the public to avoid gatherings and not crowd the roads or public places unnecessarily.

The SSP Samo also appealed masses to not step out of their homes unless extremely important.

