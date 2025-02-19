SSP Inaugurated Sindh Physiotherapy Pain Management & Rehabilitation Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali inaugurated Sindh Physiotherapy Pain Management and Rehabilitation Center (SEPPMRC) established in Qasimabad for free treatment and care of disabled children.
On this occasion, Director Sindh Physiotherapy Pain Management and Rehabilitation Center (SEPPMRC) Dr. Asif Noor Patolo along with his staff welcomed the chief guest SSP Hyderabad and gave a detailed tour of his institution and informed about the details.
Dr. Asif Noor Patolo said that our institution is providing excellent mental and physical treatment to disabled children for a fee of only 100, in which mentally challenged children such as Speech deficits, ADHD, Autism and other mental illnesses are treated with modern methods.
So far, we have treated more than 2000 children and we are hopeful for more.
SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali, while expressing his views, said that it was a great pleasure to be here today. The way you are working for the welfare of disabled children of Hyderabad with hard work, dedication and good intentions is commendable and probably this is the first institution of its kind in Hyderabad that is working for mentally disabled children.
SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali has extended an offer for cooperation, stating that if an institution provides medical services at the police hospital for the treatment of children of police employees, the Hyderabad Police will be grateful and ready to collaborate in all possible ways.
