Open Menu

SSP Inaugurated Sindh Physiotherapy Pain Management & Rehabilitation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 09:50 PM

SSP inaugurated Sindh Physiotherapy Pain Management & Rehabilitation Center

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali inaugurated Sindh Physiotherapy Pain Management and Rehabilitation Center (SEPPMRC) established in Qasimabad for free treatment and care of disabled children.

On this occasion, Director Sindh Physiotherapy Pain Management and Rehabilitation Center (SEPPMRC) Dr. Asif Noor Patolo along with his staff welcomed the chief guest SSP Hyderabad and gave a detailed tour of his institution and informed about the details.

Dr. Asif Noor Patolo said that our institution is providing excellent mental and physical treatment to disabled children for a fee of only 100, in which mentally challenged children such as Speech deficits, ADHD, Autism and other mental illnesses are treated with modern methods.

So far, we have treated more than 2000 children and we are hopeful for more.

SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali, while expressing his views, said that it was a great pleasure to be here today. The way you are working for the welfare of disabled children of Hyderabad with hard work, dedication and good intentions is commendable and probably this is the first institution of its kind in Hyderabad that is working for mentally disabled children.

SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali has extended an offer for cooperation, stating that if an institution provides medical services at the police hospital for the treatment of children of police employees, the Hyderabad Police will be grateful and ready to collaborate in all possible ways.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s visio ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s vision to develop strategic sectors ..

11 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA a ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA at IDEX 2025

11 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai Int ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

25 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from E ..

Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from Eissa Al Othman Endowment

26 minutes ago
 FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her si ..

FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her significant contributions to wom ..

26 minutes ago
 EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehi ..

EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX

41 minutes ago
EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure ..

EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure communications for defence se ..

56 minutes ago
 DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Al ..

DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AE ..

Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enha ..

UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation

1 hour ago
 SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of ' ..

SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'

1 hour ago
 Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with ..

Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan