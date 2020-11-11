UrduPoint.com
SSP Inaugurates Newly Built Check Post In Mirpurkhas

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 04:51 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisal Bashir Memon on Wednesday inaugurated check post in jurisdiction of Mehmood Abad Police station on Panhwar Chowk

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisal Bashir Memon on Wednesday inaugurated check post in jurisdiction of Mehmood Abad Police station on Panhwar Chowk.

According to details,SSP visited newly built booth on check post where he was briefed by In charge 15 Madadgar Jawad Dal about latest technology and facilities being provided at check post.

Speaking on the occasion SSP said that establishing of check posts was being ensured at exit and entry points of the district. He further said that setting up check posts would help police regarding keeping vigilant eye on criminals and anti social elements.

SSP said that operation against thieves, robbers, drug peddlers, absconders and other anti social elements have beefed up aiming to eliminate crime and anti social activities from districts.

More Stories From Pakistan

