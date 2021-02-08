UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Initiates Inquiry Against SHO For His Alleged Warning To Traders

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:54 PM

SSP initiates inquiry against SHO for his alleged warning to traders

The SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh Monday initiated an inquiry against SHO Hussainabad police station for his alleged warning to the traders of the Autobahn road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh Monday initiated an inquiry against SHO Hussainabad police station for his alleged warning to the traders of the Autobahn road.

The police spokesman informed here, SSP has assigned the inquiry to ASP Cantt Ayaz Hussain.

The SHO allegedly served hand written notices on a plain piece of paper carrying his stamp and signature for closure of the shops, outlets and restaurants on February 9.

The traders were asked to suspended their business activities for 7 hours from 1 am to 8 pm in view of Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public meeting.

They were warned that in case of non compliance the police would take legal action against them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Business Police Station Road Hyderabad February From

Recent Stories

UN Humanitarian Office to Provide Aid to 9.6Mln Pe ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker to issue letters to thre ..

2 minutes ago

1700 bags wheat seized

2 minutes ago

Govt for holding senate elections in transparent m ..

2 minutes ago

President briefed about steps taken for population ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Considers Expulsion of Russian Diplomats fr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.