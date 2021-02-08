SSP initiates inquiry against SHO for his alleged warning to traders

The SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh Monday initiated an inquiry against SHO Hussainabad police station for his alleged warning to the traders of the Autobahn road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh Monday initiated an inquiry against SHO Hussainabad police station for his alleged warning to the traders of the Autobahn road.

The police spokesman informed here, SSP has assigned the inquiry to ASP Cantt Ayaz Hussain.

The SHO allegedly served hand written notices on a plain piece of paper carrying his stamp and signature for closure of the shops, outlets and restaurants on February 9.

The traders were asked to suspended their business activities for 7 hours from 1 am to 8 pm in view of Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public meeting.

They were warned that in case of non compliance the police would take legal action against them.