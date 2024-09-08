Open Menu

SSP Injured In Clashes As PTI Islamabad Rally Violates Routes

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2024 | 10:40 PM

SSP injured in clashes as PTI Islamabad rally violates routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Several policemen, including Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Safe City Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Muhammad Shoaib Khan, were injured in clashes with PTI workers here on Sunday.

According to the police spokesperson, these police personnel were injured due to stone pelting by PTI protesters and violent commotion by them. The injured cops were shifted to hospitals for treatment.

He said the Peaceful Assembly Law is currently in effect in Islamabad, this law requires all public gatherings to comply with the law.

The police and local administration have repeatedly underscored the importance of following these regulations to prevent disruptions and ensure public safety, he said.

Strict legal action will be taken for violations of the designated routes, and violators will be arrested immediately, he added.

Routes have been designated by the ICT administration for participation in the Jalsa.

He said travel to the gathering on foot, by motorcycle, or by vehicle outside of these designated routes is prohibited and not permitted by law.

The public is requested to cooperate with the police in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Jalsa Vehicle Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

23 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

23 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

23 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

23 hours ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

23 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

23 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

23 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

23 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

23 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan