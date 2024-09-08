SSP Injured In Clashes As PTI Islamabad Rally Violates Routes
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Several policemen, including Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Safe City Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Muhammad Shoaib Khan, were injured in clashes with PTI workers here on Sunday.
According to the police spokesperson, these police personnel were injured due to stone pelting by PTI protesters and violent commotion by them. The injured cops were shifted to hospitals for treatment.
He said the Peaceful Assembly Law is currently in effect in Islamabad, this law requires all public gatherings to comply with the law.
The police and local administration have repeatedly underscored the importance of following these regulations to prevent disruptions and ensure public safety, he said.
Strict legal action will be taken for violations of the designated routes, and violators will be arrested immediately, he added.
Routes have been designated by the ICT administration for participation in the Jalsa.
He said travel to the gathering on foot, by motorcycle, or by vehicle outside of these designated routes is prohibited and not permitted by law.
The public is requested to cooperate with the police in this regard, he added.
