SSP insists on effective policing to curb crimes of drug peddling, sale of banned items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh has emphasized on the effective policing to curb the crimes of drug peddling and the unbridled sale of the banned items like mainpuri and gutka.

At a meeting, which he chaired at his office here on Saturday, he reviewed performance of all the DSPs and SHOs and quizzed the officers about gaps in their performance.

The SSP said he had received complaints of misbehavior by policemen with the citizens.

He warned the officials that he would not tolerate such complaints any longer and the officials demonstrating indiscipline would be punished.

He informed the meeting that following a recent raid on a mainpuri manufacturing factory in Tando Muhammad Khan district, the IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon had allowed SSP Alina Rajpar to check the production or sale of those items in the jurisdiction of any police station.