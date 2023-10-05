Open Menu

SSP Inspects Different Vehicles Of District

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 12:10 AM

SSP inspects different vehicles of district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh inspected different vehicles of district.

According to a Police official, MTO Hyderabad Ali Hassan Panhwar gave a detailed briefing to SSP about the vehicles.

SSP talked with every DSP, Incharges inspected vehicles and issued showcase notices to a few DSPs and Incharges on the shabby condition of the vehicles and some were warned while few were hailed for maintaining vehicles.

SSP urged all Police officers to consider themselves in emergency and should maintain their vehicles in a way that vehicles could be helpful in case of any untoward incident.

APP/nsm

