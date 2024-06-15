Open Menu

SSP Inspects Security Arrangements For Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SSP inspects security arrangements for Eid

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday inspected security arrangements taken by Sukkur Police to ensure law and order during Eid-ul-Azha.

The SSP stressed the need for special security measures at cattle markets, markets, places of worship and all key locations vulnerable to potential terrorist attacks.

He said that it was the responsibility of police to take special measures to protect the life and property of the people.

He directed that strict security arrangements should be made and checking on the entrance and exit points of the city should be enhanced.

Moreover, he said, the additional blockades should be created and police patrolling should be made more effective in the district.

He also instructed the police officers and personnel to perform their duties of protecting the lives and property of the citizens in a good manner.

The SSP also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order during Eid-ul-Azha and to promptly report any suspicious or illegal activities to their nearest police station or police control room .

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Law And Order Police Station Sukkur Market All

Recent Stories

Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered agains ..

Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..

23 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

2 hours ago
 Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black out ..

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

2 hours ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

3 hours ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

3 hours ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

4 hours ago
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

7 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

20 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan