SSP Inspects Security Arrangements For Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday inspected security arrangements taken by Sukkur Police to ensure law and order during Eid-ul-Azha.
The SSP stressed the need for special security measures at cattle markets, markets, places of worship and all key locations vulnerable to potential terrorist attacks.
He said that it was the responsibility of police to take special measures to protect the life and property of the people.
He directed that strict security arrangements should be made and checking on the entrance and exit points of the city should be enhanced.
Moreover, he said, the additional blockades should be created and police patrolling should be made more effective in the district.
He also instructed the police officers and personnel to perform their duties of protecting the lives and property of the citizens in a good manner.
The SSP also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order during Eid-ul-Azha and to promptly report any suspicious or illegal activities to their nearest police station or police control room .
