SSP Inspects Under-construction Police Training School

Published January 10, 2022 | 06:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :SSP Administration Atif Nazir Monday inspected the under-construction building of 'Close Protection Unit Lines and Training School Township' here.

SP Anti-Riot Force Muhammad Imran, DSP Development Mustafa Hassan, other senior officers accompanied him.

The SSP inspected different blocks of the training school, reviewed the pace of construction work and directed the contractors and officers to increase the speed and meet the given timeline for completion of all works.

