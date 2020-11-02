SSP internal accountability assumes charge

Newly appointed SSP Internal Accountability Syed Amin Bukhari on Monday took charge of his office at CCPO office here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Newly appointed SSP Internal Accountability Syed Amin Bukhari on Monday took charge of his office at CCPO office here.

After assuming his duties, the SSP listened to the grievances of more than 40 people and issued orders to resolve them.

He also reviewed the complaints registered at complaint management system, PM Complaint Portal and Chief Minister Complaint Portal.

He said that quick justice would be ensured to the people on the special instructions of CCPO Lahore Umer Sheikh, adding that applications or complaints against police would be redressed on priority basis.

He said that investigating officers should perform their duties with honesty and merit.