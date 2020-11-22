SSP Investigation appointed Additional CTO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :SSP Investigation Captain (retd) Bilal Iftikhar has been appointed as Additional Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the police department on Sunday said CTO Hasan Afzal Pansoota had been changedand now SSP Investigation Bilal Iftikhar has been appointed at Additional CTO.

He will look after this office till permanent appointment of the CTO, the spokesman added.