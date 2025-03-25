SSP Investigation directs swift action against criminals

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt chaired a crime meeting on Tuesday to review ongoing investigations and law enforcement efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt chaired a crime meeting on Tuesday to review ongoing investigations and law enforcement efforts.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by SP Industrial Area Zone, sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs), station house officers (SHOs), and investigation officers.

SSP Butt said the officers were directed to further enhance their performance in tackling crime and ensuring swift legal action against those involved in serious offenses.

SSP emphasized that all efforts should be made to arrest absconding suspects at the earliest and conduct investigations on merit.

SSP said transparency and merit must be prioritized in case investigations, ensuring that solid evidence is presented in court to secure convictions. He instructed officers to perform their duties professionally and warned that no negligence in duty would be tolerated.

