SSP Investigation Emphases Need To Apprehend Wanted Criminals

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters, emphasizing the need to apprehend wanted criminals and also reviewed the officers' performance.

In her address, SSP Azfar stressed the importance of an ongoing crackdown on wanted criminals involved in serious offenses.

She urged prompt completion of case challans under investigation and emphasized the maintenance of comprehensive manual and computerized police station records.

Highlighting the Primary responsibility of the police force to safeguard citizens' lives and property, SSP Azfar instructed officials to treat individuals visiting police stations with courtesy and prioritize the resolution of their issues.

The meeting was attended by DSP Legal, Investigation Wing DSPs, Inspectors, police station chiefs, and teams tasked with apprehending advertised criminal.

