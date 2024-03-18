SSP Investigation Emphases Need To Apprehend Wanted Criminals
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters, emphasizing the need to apprehend wanted criminals and also reviewed the officers' performance.
In her address, SSP Azfar stressed the importance of an ongoing crackdown on wanted criminals involved in serious offenses.
She urged prompt completion of case challans under investigation and emphasized the maintenance of comprehensive manual and computerized police station records.
Highlighting the Primary responsibility of the police force to safeguard citizens' lives and property, SSP Azfar instructed officials to treat individuals visiting police stations with courtesy and prioritize the resolution of their issues.
The meeting was attended by DSP Legal, Investigation Wing DSPs, Inspectors, police station chiefs, and teams tasked with apprehending advertised criminal.
Recent Stories
Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crack down on commercial use of residential buildings in Wah4 minutes ago
-
No new taxes in Punjab budget : minister4 minutes ago
-
Senior villager shot dead during Fajr prayer14 minutes ago
-
'Suthra Punjab Program' in full swing in Zafarwal14 minutes ago
-
5 arrested for Hundi business14 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns ban on Hurriyat parties in IIOJK, urges UN to intervene for Kashmir resolution23 minutes ago
-
Muzaffar voices concern over decision taken by Indian govt extending ban on JKLF in IIOJK24 minutes ago
-
Disbursement of quarterly tranche (Jan-March) of Benazir Kafaalat starts24 minutes ago
-
Best facilities await Vaisaikhi Mela visitors24 minutes ago
-
Minister for provision of textbooks to students by beginning of new academic year24 minutes ago
-
Ration bags delivered to 49,498 people24 minutes ago
-
Spring floral festival; Sukkur IBA showcasing nature's beauty24 minutes ago