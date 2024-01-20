SSP Investigation Hold Khuli Katchery
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 10:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi, Zunera Azfar here on Saturday held a 'Khuli Katchery' in Police Lines Headquarters to address public complaints.
According to a Police spokesman, the SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Katchery'. She said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.
'Khuli Katcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing, she said and issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.
All-out efforts should be made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, she added.
The spokesman informed that the Senior Police Officers under the Punjab government's open door policy were holding 'Khuli Katcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.
Recent Stories
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N set to unveil election manifesto on Jan 274 minutes ago
-
Health dept chalks out health emergency plan14 minutes ago
-
Secretary visits Eye Hospital Quetta24 minutes ago
-
Qul Khawani of PEMRA Chairman's deceased brother on Sunday24 minutes ago
-
No country gives media access to those involved in serious crimes: Solangi33 minutes ago
-
Minister urges cultural, archaeological awareness for future generations34 minutes ago
-
ECP monitoring teams enforce code of conduct with notices, fines34 minutes ago
-
Punjab police get APC vehicles44 minutes ago
-
Monitoring Teams continue action over violations44 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China stood together to safeguard common interests: Sun Weidong53 minutes ago
-
CM reviews progress on Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences project1 hour ago
-
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!1 hour ago