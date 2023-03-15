UrduPoint.com

SSP Investigation Hold Khuli Katchery To Address Grievances Of Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation Zunira Azfar hold an open court (Khuli Katchery) at Police Lines Headquarters to address the grievances of citizens here on Wednesday

According to the police spokesman after listening to the complaint, SSP Investigation issued orders to the relevant officers to resolve the problems of the citizen and should take legal action on marked applications within the stipulated time.

The Rawalpindi Police department was committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens, as well as delivering the best possible services.

She emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the security of life and property of citizens.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad Police and food Department foiled a bid to smuggle flour.

Police have arrested a driver and a vehicle was also impounded, adding police also recovered 220 bags of flour from his possession.

SP Pothohar stated that strict action would be taken against those involved in the illegal trade of wheat and flour.

