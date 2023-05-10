UrduPoint.com

SSP Investigation Hold Khuli Katchery To Address People's Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SSP Investigation hold Khuli Katchery to address people's complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation Zunira Azfar held Khuli Katchery at Police Lines Headquarters to address the grievances of citizens here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman after listening to the complaint, SSP Investigation issued orders to the relevant officers to resolve the problems of the citizen and should take legal action on marked applications within a stipulated time.

The Rawalpindi Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens, as well as delivering the best possible services.

She emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the security of life and property of citizens.

