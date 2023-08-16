Open Menu

SSP Investigation Holds Khuli Katchery

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

SSP Investigation holds Khuli Katchery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi, Zunera Azfar here on Wednesday held a 'Khuli Katchery' in Police Lines Headquarters to address public complaints.

According to a Police Spokesman, the SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Katchery'.

She said that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated. 'Khuli Katcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing, she said and issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.

All-out efforts should be made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, she added. The spokesman informed that the Senior Police Officers under the Punjab government's open door policy were holding 'Khuli Katcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.

