(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Rawalpindi Capt. (R) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi here on Monday held a meeting at Police Lines to review the crime situation in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Rawalpindi Capt. (R) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi here on Monday held a meeting at Police Lines to review the crime situation in the district.

Among others, Division SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The SSP reviewed the performance of SDPOs and SHOs and directed them to further improve their performance besides ensuring merit while registering FIRs and investigation process.

All-out efforts should also be made to ensure recovery and arrest of the accused allegedly involved in different cases, he added.

A crackdown should also be launched against proclaimed offenders and criminal gangs, the SSP said adding, all the officers concerned should play more active role to control crime rate.

Protection of life and property of citizens is our first duty, he added.

He informed that police was utilising all available resources to crush the crime, adding the SSP also directed the subordinates to evolve a comprehensive strategy and beef up security to curb the crime in the district and behave with the citizens politely, providing them with speedy justice.

Amir Khan Niazi said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.