UrduPoint.com

SSP Investigation Holds Meeting To Review District's Crime Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 07:04 PM

SSP Investigation holds meeting to review district's crime situation

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Rawalpindi Capt. (R) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi here on Monday held a meeting at Police Lines to review the crime situation in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Rawalpindi Capt. (R) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi here on Monday held a meeting at Police Lines to review the crime situation in the district.

Among others, Division SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The SSP reviewed the performance of SDPOs and SHOs and directed them to further improve their performance besides ensuring merit while registering FIRs and investigation process.

All-out efforts should also be made to ensure recovery and arrest of the accused allegedly involved in different cases, he added.

A crackdown should also be launched against proclaimed offenders and criminal gangs, the SSP said adding, all the officers concerned should play more active role to control crime rate.

Protection of life and property of citizens is our first duty, he added.

He informed that police was utilising all available resources to crush the crime, adding the SSP also directed the subordinates to evolve a comprehensive strategy and beef up security to curb the crime in the district and behave with the citizens politely, providing them with speedy justice.

Amir Khan Niazi said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Criminals All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Russia's Non-Energy Exports May Fall by About 17% ..

Russia's Non-Energy Exports May Fall by About 17% This Year - Official

2 minutes ago
 US Government to Stop Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits ..

US Government to Stop Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Fire extinguished on ferry off Sweden with 300 abo ..

Fire extinguished on ferry off Sweden with 300 aboard

2 minutes ago
 Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil... and ba ..

Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil... and babies

2 minutes ago
 All flood victims to receive Rs 25,000 each by Sep ..

All flood victims to receive Rs 25,000 each by Sept 3: Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 Qasim Naveed reviews relief activities in rain aff ..

Qasim Naveed reviews relief activities in rain affected areas of T.M.Khan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.